Rs 42 lakh spent on cricket matches involving Jharkhand CM, MLAs: Report

The Jharkhand government has attracted unwanted attention after it emerged that the bill for two cricket matches organised by Chief Minister Hemant Soren earlier this year – involving all 82 MLAs, top government staff and mediapersons – has amounted to Rs 42 lakh.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the bill is "under process". A senior official told the publication that it was previously not cleared twice – first at the departmental and then at the Cabinet level.

Quoting an RTI response, the report added that new kits alone – including t-shirts, tracksuits, caps, kit bags, socks and shoes – cost Rs 33 lakh. Protective gear was not purchased as both games were tennis-ball matches. While over 100 people received the goods, only 33 took to the field.

The matches, meant to promote sport in the state, were held on March 18 and March 22. The bill for first one held at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) stadium stood at Rs 30.85 lakh, with Rs 23.99 lakh for sports gear; Rs 3.17 lakh for dinner packets and snacks; and Rs 1.29 lakh as supply fuel for the lights, apart from bills for other items, the report stated.

Bill for the second match held in Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium came up to Rs 11.33 lakh, of which 9.37 lakh was spent on sportswear.

While state sports minister Hafizul Hassan declined to comment on the matter, official sources told the publication that the matches are “played annually, and this is nothing new”.

Vinod Singh, the CPI (M-L) MLA from Bagodar, on the other hand, said that the government should "spend money at the panchayat level for strengthening the state’s sporting culture.”

