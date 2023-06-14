Rs 8K cr tax evasion routed via fake entities detected

Rs 8,100 cr tax evasion carried out through 4,909 bogus establishments spread across country detected

The tax evasion was done by taking undue advantage of input tax credit of GST through bogus business and fake bills, an official claimed.

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Jun 14 2023, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 18:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Authorities have detected GST evasion to the tune of more than Rs 8,100 crore and it has been found that the offence was carried out through 4,909 bogus business establishments spread in parts of the country, a tax official from Madhya Pradesh said on Wednesday.

MP Commercial Tax Commissioner Lokesh Kumar Jatav said the state Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department got the initial clues of this big tax evasion during a month-long investigation of e-way bills of an establishment in Indore.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji sent to judicial custody till June 28

"On a detailed analysis and scrutiny of the data, a total of 4,909 suspicious business establishments were found across the country. Of these, a maximum of 1,888 establishments are in Delhi, 831 in Uttar Pradesh, 474 in Haryana, 210 in Tamil Nadu, 201 in Maharashtra, 167 in Telangana and 139 in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Jatav said that these 4,909 establishments under investigation showed a turnover of about Rs 29,000 crore in GST returns during the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23 and the investigation detected evasion of Rs 8,103 crore.

The tax evasion was done by taking undue advantage of input tax credit of GST through bogus business and fake bills, he said. According to Jatav, the GST department of Madhya Pradesh would conduct a detailed investigation of tax evasion in coordination with the authorities concerned of other states and also register a first information report (FIR) against the accused.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
GST
Goods and Services Tax
Madhya Pradesh
Tax evasion
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

 