RS adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition uproar

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm after the Opposition resorted to sloganeering protesting the lawmakers' suspension

  Dec 01 2021, 13:45 ist
Stalemate over the issue continued on the third day of Parliament's winter session. Credit: PTI Photo

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition uproar over Chairman Venkaiah Naidu turning down the request of Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge for revocation of the 12 suspended MPs.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, who was in the Chair, said: "The Chairman has already suggested that Leader of the House and opposition should sit and find out an amicable solution."

Stalemate over the issue continued on the third day of Parliament's winter session over the issue.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm after the Opposition resorted to sloganeering protesting the lawmakers' suspension.

Naidu said that the suspended MPs were not sorry for their reprehensible conduct on August 11, the last day of Monsoon session, and the government is "insisting" on an apology by them.

The opposition members protested near the Gandhi Statue on the Parliament premises.

On Tuesday, the proceedings were adjourned for the day after the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House in the absence of the Opposition.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said: "Ours is a Democratic government and our leader is also very democratic so we do not want to run the House without the Opposition. They have boycotted it for a day so let them come back tomorrow and we can take up the Bills. The government is open to constructive criticism."

