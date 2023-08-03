RS Chairman Dhankhar refers breach of privilege notices against Derek O'Brien, Raghav Chadha to Privileges Committees

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has referred breach of privilege notices moved by six BJP MPs against Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O'Brien and AAP MP Raghav Chadha to Privileges Committees.

BJP MPs Dr Laxmikant Bajpayee and Surendra Singh Nagar jointly submitted a notice against O'Brien for "repeated publishing of the clippings of his statement" made on July 20, which were expunged from House records by the Chairman, through his Twitter handle.

"He allegedly amplified the expunged statements through a series of tweets posted continually on a daily basis over a week and allegedly insulted the dignity of the Council and authority of the Chair," according to a notice issued in Rajya Sabha Bulletin-II on Thursday.

The petition against Chadha has been jointly submitted by BJP MPs Sushil Kumar Modi and Deepak Prakash for "for alleged intentional and deliberate act of presenting misleading facts to the media on July 24 with respect to the suspension of Sanjay Singh" for the remaining period of Monsoon Session of Parliament for his "indecorous behaviour and repeated violation of directions of the Chair".

The MPs alleged that Chadha had reportedly stated Singh would continue to sit inside the Chamber despite being suspended from Rajya Sabha and this statement violated the provisions contained under Rule 256 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) and are an "affront to the authority" of the Chair and an act of breach of privilege.

Two more MPs Dr K Laxman and S Phangnon Konyak also petitioned against Chadha referring to the news coverage reported by a private TV channel in which he has "grossly misrepresented” the proceedings of the House.

In both cases, the Bulletin-II said, the Chairman has referred the matter under Rule 203 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report.