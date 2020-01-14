RS panel submits report to handle child porn: Report

A special exercise to curb online sexual crimes on children and changes in the definition of ‘child pornography’ under the POCSO Act, were some of the proposals that a panel of MPs is likely to have suggested, according to an Economic Times report.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reportedly headed the panel and submitted the report to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday.

According to the report, the panel may need the POCSO Act to consider as an offence the act of “advocating or counselling sexual activity” to a minor.

Further, an international cybercrime reporting portal to make reporting of sexual crimes against children better was also proposed, according to TOI.

“While children are often victims of sexual abuse… they are also exposed to content on sexual violence and pornography that is understood to affect their wellbeing. We have come up with suggestions that can address these pressing issues, either by expanding our existing legislative framework or identifying gaps in our policies,” a member told the daily.

Additionally, the committee has discussed ways to protect children against “cyber grooming”, and protection of individuals who report child sexual abuse material, according to the report.

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu set up this committee in December, 2019, where the Parliament spoke on 'child pornography. It was said in the House that 377 websites hosting child pornography had been pulled down and almost 50 police cases were filed involving the online sexual exploitation of children.