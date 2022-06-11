RS polls setback: Sharad Pawar rules out threat to MVA

Amid the setback in the Rajya Sabha polls, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Saturday ruled out any threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
"If you look at the numbers, the numbers of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are intact," Pawar told reporters in Pune.
Read | Fadnavis hails BJP's 'convincing victory' in Maharashtra RS polls, attributes it to teamwork
However, he said that BJP and Leader of Oppostion Devendra Fadnavis managed to woo independents and smaller parties and secure the win.
Pawar, however, made it clear that the result did not come as a shock to him.
