RS proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

RS proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition sloganeering

The proceedings were earlier on Monday adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect to the passing away of Fernandes

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 29 2021, 13:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 13:59 ist
The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid sloganeering by opposition parties on various issues, including those related to farmers. Credit: PTI File Photo

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid sloganeering by opposition parties on various issues, including those related to farmers.

When the House reassembled at 12.19 pm, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has not accepted various notices given by opposition members for suspension of business and to take up their issues. Opposition members objected to this and started raising slogans. "Some people have come determined to disrupt the House," Naidu said as his repeated attempts to pacify agitating members did not yield results. He then adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Track live updates here

Earlier when the House met for the day, recently elected MPs took oath. The Chairman read out obituary references for sitting MP Oscar Fernandes as well as five other former members who recently passed away. Members stood in silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.

The proceedings were earlier on Monday adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect to the passing away of Fernandes

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Parliament
Winter Session
Rajya Sabha

Related videos

What's Brewing

Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?

Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?

In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations

In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations

'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year

'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year

Omicron cases inch up as the world rushes to learn more

Omicron cases inch up as the world rushes to learn more

Cyber volunteers continue to silence critical voices

Cyber volunteers continue to silence critical voices

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

 