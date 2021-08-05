RS witnesses repeated adjournments

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned thrice during the pre-lunch period on Thursday after opposition members continued to create uproar over the Pegasus snooping row and other issues.

The House was first adjourned for 15 minutes during the Zero hour and then again soon after it met at 11.30 AM. The House which met again at 12 noon was adjourned after opposition members continued to raise slogans in the well and disrupted the proceedings.

Deputy chairman Harivansh continued with the Question Hour amid the din, but unrelenting members of the Congress, TMC and some other parties continued to create uproar.

He adjourned the House for the third time till 2 PM.

When the House met at 12 PM, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said some members were asked to withdraw from the House on Wednesday, but when they returned to collect their bags and other belongings after the House was adjourned, they were not allowed to enter.

He was referring to the suspension of six TMC MPs on Wednesday for carrying placards while protesting along with other opposition MPs over the Pegasus spying issue.

"When the House has been adjourned for the day, they wanted to come and take their bags. It is wrong to disallow them from collecting their material from the house after the House is adjourned...This is wrong and you will have to face the consequences," Kharge said in the House.

While deputy chairman said the matter is under the consideration of the chairman, union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said no one has objections to the protests by opposition members but to the violence that was created by the opposition members after the House was adjourned and a security official was hurt.

"No one has any objections to protests or ruckus, the objection is on violence. The objection is to the manner in which they have conspired to shame the temple of democracy. The way a security official has been hurt and violence done. Our objection is that the way they want to hijack the House proceedings through their violence," Naqvi said.

The deputy chairman continued with the Question Hour for a few minutes, but opposition members continued with their protests despite appeals by the chair.