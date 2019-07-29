RS witnesses uproar over Unnao rape victim's accident

Rajya Sabha proceedings were briefly adjourned on Monday following uproar by Opposition parties over the road accident in Rae Bareli in which the Unnao rape survivor was critically injured while two others were killed.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour in the House, SP member Ram Gopal Yadav alleged that an attempt was made to "kill" her.

As soon as Yadav raised the issue during the Zero Hour in the House, almost the entire opposition, including SP, BSP, Congress and AAP were on their feet.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has asked the Union Home Minister to take note of the matter, but protesting members did not yield.

The Chairman then adjourned the House till noon.

A car in which the rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday, killing two members while leaving her and the advocate critically injured, the police had said.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who is an accused in the rape case, was arrested on April 12 last year.

Yadav alleged that an attempt was made to "kill" her. He said the security personnel provided to her was not with the victim at the time of the accident and registration plate of the truck involved was covered with grease.

The senior SP member recalled that her father too was beaten up by police and later died.

As opposition members protested, Chairman Naidu said though it was a state subject, given the seriousness of the matter he has asked the Home Minister to take note of it.

This did not satisfy protesting members and they kept standing and several of them spoke simultaneously.

The chairman then adjourned the House till noon.