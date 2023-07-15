RSS expresses 'serious concern' over Manipur violence

RSS again expresses 'serious concern' over Manipur violence

This is the second time within a month that the organization has expressed concerns over protracted ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

Sumit Pande
Sumit Pande, DHNS,
  • Jul 15 2023, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 19:49 ist
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat with RSS member Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale at the 'Prant Pracharak Baithak' meeting, in Ooty, Tamil Nadu, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Even as the ruling BJP and opposition Congress engaged in a war of words over the European Union Parliament resolution on Manipur, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, RSS has again expressed “serious concerns” over the current situation in the state.

In a statement issued at the end of the three-day Akhil Bhartiya Prant Pracharak meeting at Ooty in Tamil Nadu, the RSS discussed the expansion of relief efforts for the affected people and called upon “the government to take every possible action for permanent peace and rehabilitation”.

“All sections of society were urged to contribute to fostering mutual harmony and establishing peace. Additionally, a call was made to the government to take every possible action for permanent peace and rehabilitation,” the statement said.

Also Read | Inaction, silence of BJP govt on Manipur situation unforgivable, criminal: Congress

The meeting was attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and other top leaders.

This is the second time within a month that the organization has expressed concerns over protracted ethnic violence in the northeastern state. In a statement released in June, Hosabale had urged both sides to overcome the trust deficit through dialogue for restoring peace.

In the internal discussions, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, an RSS affiliate for tribal welfare, has been pointing out the problems that would emanate from the inclusion of the Meiteis in the ST List – a demand that has led to fierce resistance from the tribal communities in Manipur and triggered the current conflict.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Manipur
meitei
kuki
RSS

Related videos

What's Brewing

ISRO to conduct 1st abort mission for Gaganyaan in Aug

ISRO to conduct 1st abort mission for Gaganyaan in Aug

Kashmiri carpet makers praise Modi for global 'ad'

Kashmiri carpet makers praise Modi for global 'ad'

Pizza made on active volcano; internet reacts

Pizza made on active volcano; internet reacts

Dharavi residents fear Adani firm redevelopment project

Dharavi residents fear Adani firm redevelopment project

Indian origin CEOs proud of Chandrayaan-3 success

Indian origin CEOs proud of Chandrayaan-3 success

Lentils to fruits: UAE serves up veg spread for Modi

Lentils to fruits: UAE serves up veg spread for Modi

Left to die, 500 workers rescued from flood-hit Noida

Left to die, 500 workers rescued from flood-hit Noida

Army Chief General Pande visits forward areas along LoC

Army Chief General Pande visits forward areas along LoC

 