RSS again expresses 'serious concern' over Manipur violence

Even as the ruling BJP and opposition Congress engaged in a war of words over the European Union Parliament resolution on Manipur, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, RSS has again expressed “serious concerns” over the current situation in the state.

In a statement issued at the end of the three-day Akhil Bhartiya Prant Pracharak meeting at Ooty in Tamil Nadu, the RSS discussed the expansion of relief efforts for the affected people and called upon “the government to take every possible action for permanent peace and rehabilitation”.

“All sections of society were urged to contribute to fostering mutual harmony and establishing peace. Additionally, a call was made to the government to take every possible action for permanent peace and rehabilitation,” the statement said.

The meeting was attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and other top leaders.

This is the second time within a month that the organization has expressed concerns over protracted ethnic violence in the northeastern state. In a statement released in June, Hosabale had urged both sides to overcome the trust deficit through dialogue for restoring peace.

In the internal discussions, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, an RSS affiliate for tribal welfare, has been pointing out the problems that would emanate from the inclusion of the Meiteis in the ST List – a demand that has led to fierce resistance from the tribal communities in Manipur and triggered the current conflict.