RSS and other like-minded groups worked for 30 years to fulfil Ram temple resolve: Mohan Bhagwat

'RSS worked for 30 years to fulfil Ram temple resolve'

PTI
PTI, Ayodhya,
  • Aug 05 2020, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 14:53 ist
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple, at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya. Credit: PTI

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other like-minded organisations worked for nearly 30 years to fulfil the resolve of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said here on Wednesday.

Bhagwat was one of the selected invitees at the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony of a Ram temple at the site where a large number of Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

The RSS chief mentioned BJP patriarch L K Advani and the late VHP leader Ashok Singhal among others for their contribution to the temple movement.

This day brings the confidence needed to make India self-reliant, Bhagwat told the gathering.

