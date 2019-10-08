RSS chief Bhagwat bats for Swadeshi, return of KPs

In his first Vijayadashmi address after Modi 2.0 government came to power, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the need to stick to the core issues—seeking the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley while hailing the government’s decision on abrogation of Article 370 and prescribing Swadeshi, when the government is taking the FDI route to bolster the economy.

Hailing the passage of the bill for doing away with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Bhagwat said this effort will come to fruition only when justice denied under the influence of Article 370 is restored and injustices are brought to an end.

“It will happen when our Kashmiri Pandits who were unjustly driven away are brought back and rehabilitated and allowed to remain secure, fearless, patriotic and Hindu,” the RSS chief said, as he also called for the need to do away with “false fears” instilled in the minds of Valley residents that there is a threat to their property and jobs due to the nullification of Article 370.

While noting that to strengthen the slowing economy, the government is compelled to take steps such as allowing Foreign Direct Investment and disinvestment of industries, Bhagwat, felt that while implementing many government schemes and welfare policies at the lower level, more alacrity and efficiency and avoiding unnecessary stringency can set many matters right.

Alleging that a “relentless and misconstrued campaign” is going on spread that RSS harbours hatred against those sections who have not yet come in contact with the Sangh, especially Muslims and Christians who do not call themselves Hindu, Bhagwat sought to define what Hindutva means, even as he asserted firm belief of the RSS regarding identity of the nation that “Bharat is Hindustan, Hindu Rashtra”.

“In the view of the Sangh, the word Hindu is not confined to just those who call themselves Hindus. Those who belong to Bharat, those of who are descendants of Bharatiya ancestors, those who are working for the ultimate glory of the nation and joining hands in enhancing peace by mingling with each other and accepting, respecting and welcoming all diversities; all those Bharatiyas are Hindus. Whatever may be their mode of worship, language, food habits, lifestyle, and a native place, those will not make any difference...,” he said.