RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale condemns violence in West Bengal

Condemning the post-poll violence in West Bengal, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday urged the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government in the state to ensure that peace and rule of law prevails.

“We demand the newly elected government of West Bengal, as its top priority, to effectively establish rule of law by immediately containing violence, to initiate legal action against culprits by arresting them without further delay and also to instil a feeling of safety and confidence in the minds of affected people, and to take necessary steps for their rehabilitation. We also urge the Union government to take necessary and all possible steps to establish peace in WB and to ensure that the state government acts in that direction,” RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said in a statement.

“It is our considered opinion that this post-poll result violence is contrary to the Indian tradition of co-existence and respect to the opinion of all, as also it is totally opposed to the very spirit of democracy and one people enshrined in our Constitution,” said Hosabale, the Sarkaryawah of RSS.

According to him, elections have a significant role in democracy. “In this tradition, very recently polls for Assembly were conducted in West Bengal. The entire society of Bengal has vehemently participated in the same. It is but natural that the opposing sides, in the fit of emotions, sometimes cross the limits in making allegations and counter-allegations. However, we should always remember that all contesting parties belong to our country only and all those participating in the elections-the candidates, their supporters, the voters-are citizens of the nation,” he said condemning the violence.

Hosabale said the anti-social elements active in the abhorring violence, misbehaved with womenfolk in a most barbaric and despicable manner, brutally killed the innocent people and torched the houses, shamelessly looted the shops and malls; and, as a result of the unabated violence, thousands of people including a large number brethren of Scheduled Castes and Tribes, who became shelterless, were forced to go in search of refuge to save their lives and honour. Everywhere from Coochbehar to Sundarbans, there is a widespread fear-psychosis among the common people.

Hosabale pointed out that that the role of state administrative machinery was completely passive and them remaining mute spectators was the most heinous part of this unabated and inhuman violence. “Neither the rioters seem to be afraid of anything nor is there any initiative by the state police and administration to control the violence. The first and foremost responsibility of the ruling administration, whoever or whichever party may be in power, is to establish peace and safety in the society by maintaining law and order, to instil fear of law in the minds of the anti-social elements, and to punish those involved in violent activities. The electoral victory belongs to political parties, but the elected government is accountable to the entire society,” he added.