RSS ideologue Madhav Govind Vaidya passes away at 97

Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh ideologue and long-serving spokesperson Madhav Govind Vaidya passed away on Saturday.

MG Vaidya was one of those who has seen the RSS and several other Sangh Parivar outfits from its inception and was a witness to the way the saffron organisation grew and transformed.

A teacher who turned a professional journalist, he had also served as Editor of Tarun Bharat.

Popular known as MaGo Vaidya, he passed away aged 97 in Nagpur, which is the headquarters of RSS.

He has recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection, however, his health deteriorated on Friday and admitted to hospital.

He passed away at Spandan Hospital in Nagpur.

He is survived by his wife Sunanda and eight children, among them three daughters Vibhavari Naik, Pratibha Rajhans, Bharti Kahu, five sons Dhananjay, Manmohan, Srinivasa, Shashibhushan and Ram, besides a large extended family.

Dr Manmohan Vaidya is RSS Saha SarKaryavah or Joint General Secrrtary, who is third in hierarchy, while Ram Vaidya is Pracharak in Vishwa Vibhag of the RSS and is based in Europe.

Vaidya had friends and admirers cutting across organisations and political parties.

He had also been a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.