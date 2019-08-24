RSS mourns Jaitley's death

The RSS on Saturday remembered former union finance minister Arun Jaitley, who died in Delhi, as a talented and learned leader who made an important contribution towards the development of the country.

Jaitley, 66, breathed his last at 12:07 pm at the AIIMS in Delhi after battling multiple health issues for the last several months. He was on life support.

RIP Arun Jaitley | Former finance minister passes away at 66

The RSS has posted on its twitter handle a joint statement of its chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi paying tributes to the former finance minister and BJP stalwart.

"This talented and learned leadership is no more now. Jaitley had begun his social and political life at a very young age. The country is progressing on the path of development in various fields for which his contribution was necessary as well as important. May his soul rest in peace," the statement said.