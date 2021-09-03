RSS mouthpiece targets Infosys over glitches in IT, GST portals

Bengaluru-based software company Infosys has come under sharp attack from RSS mouthpiece 'Panchajanya' over the problems faced by taxpayers in accessing the new Income Tax portal.

The weekly magazine's cover story for the September 5 edition – 'Saakh Aur Aghaat' (Reputation and Shock) – claims that Infosys' reputation was in danger due to the difficulties faced by taxpayers while filing IT Returns on the new portal developed by the Indian multinational company.

The article also mentions the troubles faced by businessmen in accessing the Goods and Services Tax portal, also developed by the company.

“Such difficulties have an impact on peoples' faith in the government. Can Infosys be lax in the services it offers in foreign countries. Questions are aplenty,” read the article.

The weekly also had Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy on its cover page.

The magazine said there have also been allegations that the Infosys managment was deliberately making efforts to destabilise the Indian economy.

It said that Infosys had won contracts to develop government websites after emerging as the lowest bidder – L-1 – in the tender process. “Since it is the most reputed software company of the country, the government agencies also do not hesitate in awarding contracts,” it said.

The article said the glitches in the Income Tax portal and the GST portal has broken the trust of taxpayers.

The article also alleged that Infosys has been funding Left wing outfits, fact-checking websites, news portals, and organisations that fuel caste-based hatred.

“Should this question not be asked of the promoters of Infosys on the reasons for funding outfits that are anti-national and anarchist,” it asked.

Recently, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh had met Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman, who asked him to fix the glitches in the Income Tax Portal by September 15.