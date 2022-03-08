RSS to hold its annual meeting at disputed religious site in Gujarat, PM likely to attend

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is going to hold its three-day annual meet of 'Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha', the highest decision making body of the saffron organisation, at Shri Nishkalanki Narayan Tirth Dham Prernatirth, located in the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

It is a disputed site where Hindu and Muslim trustees, responsible for managing it, are in a bitter feud over its control which has resulted into several legal cases.

The Muslism trustees alleged that the shrine is being appropriated as a "Hindu temple", while Hindus trustees claim that it was never a shrine but a temple.

The RSS's three-day mega event, beginning March 11, has turned the place into a fortress with hundreds of cops manning the premises. The "shrine or temple" has been shut for visitors since March 1 and will remain closed till March 17 for security reasons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Ahmedabad for two days - March 11-12, is likely to attend the function. Apart from senior RSS functionaries including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, scores of BJP leaders such as Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, among others, will be attending the event.

"The PM is not participating in it but we expect he might pay a visit briefly," said a senior RSS leader involved in organising the event.

Located about 20 km from Ahmedabad in Pirana village, the "shrine" was once famous for Hindu-Muslim harmony. It is run by a trust called Imamshah Bawa Sanstha Trust, which has nine members - seven Hindus and three Muslims.

The Hindu followers of Imam Shah are called "satpanthis", while Muslims are "Saiyeds", who are said to be descendents of the Sufi saint. The bitter feud between Hindu and Muslim trustees is said to have started in 1980s.

The biggest clash happened in 2003 when Hindu trustees fenced a large part of the premises including Imam Shah's shrine, which they call "Prerna Tirth or Samadhi", and addressed Imam Shah Bawa as "Imam Shah Maharaj."

The Muslim trustees moved the court where the matter is still pending. Earlier in January, the Hindu trustees erected a boundary wall close to the fence overnight leading to fresh protests by Muslim groups. The wall separates Imam Shah's shrine from the mosque and a cemetery.

"This is not a dargah. It is the temple of our maharaj and this is not the first time that such an event is being held. We have hosted events of Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, among others. We have closed the premises for visitors due to security reasons as Mohan Bhagwat-ji has Z-plus security cover," said Harshad Patel, one of the seven Hindu trustees.

Siraj Saiyed, one of the three Muslim trustees, said, "Forget about the common visitors, even Muslim trustees are not allowed to enter Imam Shah's shrine due to RSS event. We are not complaining as there is no one to hear us out and take action. The whole administration is with Hindu trustees. The construction of the wall in January is a testament of this as despite our protests, the wall was constructed in the presence of hundreds of policemen and without giving us time to take it to the Collector."

On January 30, DH reported about the construction of the wall which has cemented the Hindu-Muslim divide in the region.

For the RSS event, the local administration recently converted the road leading to the shrine into a four-lane drive. It is lined with saffron flags and policemen are deployed all along the road.

