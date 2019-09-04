R'sthan HRC seeks law against live-in relationships

The Rajasthan Human Rights Commission (HRC) on Wednesday issued an order asking the state government to carry out intensive awareness campaign over live-in relationships and formulate laws for the relationships in the nature of marriages.

A bench of the Rajasthan Human Rights Commission claimed that women who opt for live-in relationships are like "concubines". The bench headed by Justice Mahesh Chand Sharma and Justice Prakash Tantia claimed that it was the responsibility of the state and the Centre to prohibit such relations. Both the judges cited various Supreme Court decisions for the same.

The order released by the Human Rights Commission reads, "It is the responsibility of the state and Central government to prohibit the practice of live-in relationships". The bench also emphasised the necessity to define the term 'relationship in the nature of marriage' in the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

The judges stated an example of a married man who maintains a relationship with another woman and uses her for sexual advances or as a servant. Further both Justices Sharma and Tantia said that the condition of such women is just a like a "concubine" and is against basic human rights as stated in Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

"An authoritative decision is required to interpret a large number of cases coming up before the courts in our country", the bench said in its order. The judges also recommended the framing of "self-content" laws to clearly define key terms such as "relationship in the nature of marriage".

Order irks social activists

The order has attracted a lot of criticism from the civil society as well as the women rights activists. "An extremely retrograde judgement, which needs to be condemned and advocated against. We can challenge it in the Rajasthan High Court. He is asking the government to make a law against live-in relationships and to challenge "in the nature of marriage" clause of the DV Act," Kavita Srivastava, General Secretary Public Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) said in a statement.