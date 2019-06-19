R'than govt directs officials to remain alert over AES

R'than govt directs officials to remain alert over AES

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Jaipur,
  • Jun 19 2019, 14:39pm ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2019, 15:38pm ist
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to urgently constitute a team of medical experts for the treatment of the children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. (AFP File Photo)

The Rajasthan government has directed officials to remain alert in the state after over 100 children died in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).

Directions have been issued to the health department and all government hospitals to remain alert and make prior arrangements to deal with the disease, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to urgently constitute a team of medical experts for the treatment of the children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

The disease appears with symptoms that may include headache, fever, confusion, a stiff neck, and vomiting. Complications may include seizures, hallucinations, trouble speaking, memory problems, and problems with hearing. Causes of encephalitis include viruses like herpes simplex virus and rabies as well as bacteria, fungi, or parasites.

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome
Rajasthan
Comments (+)
 