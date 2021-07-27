RTI document shows higher Covid deaths in Kerala 

RTI document shows higher Covid deaths in Kerala 

It showed that Covid-19 deaths in Kerala so far was over 23,000

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 27 2021, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 21:27 ist
A woman puts a mask to her husband while waiting for vaccination against Covid-19, in Kochi, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Credit: PTI File Photo

Amidst allegations of Kerala suppressing the Covid-19 death toll, the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front on Tuesday came out with a state government agency's report showing that the Covid-19 deaths in Kerala so far was over 23,000, while the figures being officially declared was only around 16,000.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that as per the information received from state government agency Information Kerala Mission, the Covid deaths in the state was 23,486 up to July 13. But it was only 16,170 in the official figures presented by the government on Monday. Even then there was a difference of over 7,300, he said.

Also read: Covid vaccination in Kerala hit due to supply shortage

Satheesan said that the state government was denying due benefits to the families of Covid victims by suppressing the figures and the opposition would move legally against it.

The opposition also staged a walkout from the house after permission was denied for an adjournment motion to discuss the hardships being faced by the people owing to the prolonging lockdown.

Meanwhile, 22,129 more Covid cases were reported in the state on Tuesday. While 1.79 lakh tests were conducted, the test positivity rate was 12.35 per cent.

A delegation of left-front MPs from Kerala called on union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and urged that adequate Covid vaccines should be supplied to the state as vaccination in state came to halt owing to shortage. The Minister assured positively, said the MPs.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

 