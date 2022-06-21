India appoints new Permanent Representative to UN

Ruchira Kamboj to be India's Permanent Representative to UN

She will succeed T S Tirumurti as the Indian ambassador to the UN

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 21 2022, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 18:35 ist

Senior diplomat Ruchira Kamboj was on Tuesday appointed India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

Kamboj, a 1987-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is presently serving as India's envoy to Bhutan.

She will succeed T S Tirumurti as the Indian ambassador to the UN.

Kamboj is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement. 

