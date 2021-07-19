Rudderless Congress jumping on Pegasus bandwagon, says Amit Shah

Rudderless Congress jumping on Pegasus bandwagon: Shah

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 19 2021, 19:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 19:42 ist
Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed the Opposition over Pegasus snooping report, saying "disruptors and obstructers" won't be able to derail India's development trajectory through their "conspiracies".

Shah touted 'national welfare' as the Modi government's clear priority. 

"A report has been amplified by few with only one aim - to humiliate India at the world stage," Shah said.

He added that a few are trying to peddle the same old narratives about our nation and derail India's development trajectory. 

"Rudderless Congress jumping on to this bandwagon is not unexpected. They have experience in trampling on democracy," he said.

Earlier, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also questioned the credentials of those behind the story, alleging that The Wire, the news portal which broke it in India, had been earlier associated with stories that have been found to be "incorrect" while Amnesty International has a declared "anti-India" agenda in many ways.

Also read — Rahul Gandhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw among Pegasus's potential targets: Report

Those who broke the story themselves said that the presence of a particular number in the database does not confirm that it is infected with Pegasus, he said while questioning the timing of the story coming as it did a day before Parliament's Monsoon session began on Monday.

