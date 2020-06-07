Rules for unlock 1.0 to prevent COVID-19 spread

No touching of the deity in a temple; no sprinkling of holy water or distribution of prasadam in a religious place and no cloth napkin in restaurants - these are some of the things that would be new normal as India embarks on Unlock 1.0

With religious places, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls set to reopen from Monday, the Centre has issued SOPs for each of these sectors to minimise the chances of spreading of COVID-19 infections.

While elderly individuals of more than 65 years of age and children below 10 are advised to stay at home, others have been permitted to resume their earlier routines to the extent possible subject to the social distancing norms and health precautions.

Touching of statues, idols and holy books are not to be allowed. Also, no physical offerings like prasadam, distribution or sprinkling of holy water are to be allowed inside a religious place, says the SOP on religious places.

For places like Sikh Gurdwaras that have round the clock community kitchens (langar), the guidance is to follow the social distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.

Also, temples and Gurudwaras that play devotional songs live, have been asked to switch to recorded songs rather than live choir or singing groups.

For restaurants, the advice is to use disposable menus and good quality disposable paper napkins instead of cloth napkins. For buffet service, the restaurants will guide the patrons to follow social distancing norms.

At the eateries, contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment (using e-wallets) are to be encouraged. The tables have to be sanitized each time a customer leaves.

The Unlock 1.0 notwithstanding, the overall thrust would be on takeaways rather than dine-in service. The home delivery staff would have to be checked by a thermal scanner before they start the ride for the delivery.

Once they reach a customer's home, the delivery boys are advised to leave the food packet at the door steps rather than handing over to the customer.

For government offices, routine issue of visitors and temporary passes should be suspended and visitors with proper permission of the officer who they want to meet, should be allowed after being properly screened.

As far as feasible, office meetings should be done through video conferencing. It has also been advised to stagger office hours and lunch breaks (coffee breaks too) to avoid gathering of too many people at a common place.

Hand hygiene, face mask, respiratory etiquettes and thermal scans are some of the common norms that are to be followed at every sector.