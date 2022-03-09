Ruling BJP and allies in Assam make clean sweep in Municipality elections

Ruling BJP and its allies in Assam on Wednesday made a clean sweep in civic body polls by winning elections in 77 out of 80 Municipal Boards across the state.

Opposition Congress won in one Municipal Board, while Independent candidates got the mandate in two boards.

Polling was conducted in 920 wards in 80 Municipal Boards on March 6, while candidates in 57 wards were declared winners uncontested. A total of 2,532 candidates were in fray in the elections.

Bhabesh Kalita, president of Assam unit of BJP said one of the significant outcomes of the elections was that at least 10 BJP candidates belonging to Muslim community were elected in minority dominated wards in Nagaon, Golapara, Kamrup and Sivasagar districts.

"This shows minority community has also realised that BJP is working for development of all. Today, people of Assam have given us mandate again in the urban local bodies due to the development works done so far. The results are endorsements to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's promise to make Assam free from drugs and corruption," Kalita said. BJP and its allies came to power in Assam in 2016 and retained power in 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda expressed happiness over the Municipality poll results.

Congress said although the elections were a big setback, voters in urban areas have always voted for the party in power in Municipality elections.

Municipal Board elections this time registered 70 per cent turnout. BJP contested in 825 wards, while Congress had put up candidates in 706 wards. Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of BJP fought in 243 wards.

