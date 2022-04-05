Rupala launches Dhara sunflower oil brand packaged by Bengaluru-based cooperative

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry Parshottam Rupala had urged oilseeds bodies to follow the footsteps of dairy cooperatives like Amul to reduce the country's dependence on imports for the requirement of edible oil.

While launching the Dhara sunflower oil brand packaged by Bengaluru-based oilseeds cooperative KOF, the minister said cooperatives in the edible oil sector "need to adopt the Amul model" to grab a larger market.

A demand among consumers should be created by cooperatives for their edible oil brands just like Amul has created for it not only in India but in the world market too, he added.

Karnataka Cooperative Oilseeds Growers' Federation (KOF) has been re-engaged for custom packing of sunflower oil brand of Mother Dairy Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd (MDFVPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NDDB, after a gap of about two decades.

To help KOF in the procurement of oilseeds and edible oils, the Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister also handed over a cheque of Rs 16.32 crore sanctioned by the NDDB to the cooperative having 1.80 lakh members in Karnataka.

The minister also unveiled the NDDB's Enterprise Resource Planning Software for cooperatives.

KOF chairman Annasaheb Shankar Jolle and Managing Director G C Reddy said the tie-up with MDFVPL will help KOF utilise its capacity. They said the contract is for packing and supply of about 3,600 tonne per year of Dhara brand of sunflower oil.

During 2021-22, KOF and its member unions together handled more than 38,500 tonnes of edible oil, and had a combined turnover of about Rs 630 crore. NDDB holds 72 per cent of shares in KOF.

NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah, Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka Iranna Kadadi and members of KOF were also present at the event.