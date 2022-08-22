Russia detains ISIS bomber plotting suicide attack on BJP leader in India

The arrest of a terrorist by an intelligence agency of Russia unearthed the Islamic State’s (IS) plot to carry out a suicide attack on a leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (aka FSB) arrested a man, who was indoctrinated by the Islamic State during his stay in Turkey and was planning to carry out a suicide attack on a leader of the ruling BJP in India, apparently in response to controversial comments about Prophet Muhammad made by two functionaries of the saffron party, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, in May.

Moscow made public the detention of the Islamic State terrorist in Russia just days after India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, visited the nation and had a meeting with his counterpart Nikolai Patrushev.

The FSB released a video with the 30-year-old detainee identifying himself as Azamov Mashahont and confessing that he had pledged his loyalty to a leader of the Islamic State during his stay in Turkey from April to June this year.

Moscow is likely to highlight the arrest of the terrorist as a sign of Russia’s commitment to counter-terrorism cooperation India. It was announced on a day the chief of the United States Directorate General of Intelligence, Avril Haines, had meetings with senior security officials in New Delhi.

Azamov, a citizen of a Central Asian nation, was radicalized online by the IS operatives through his account on Telegram. He traveled from Turkey to Russia and was preparing to fly to India. He told the FSB interrogators he would have received explosives, detonators, and other equipment necessary for a suicide bombing from a contact in India after his arrival in the country from Russia.

“I was supposed to be given things there to commit a terrorist attack at the behest of the IS for insulting the Prophet Muhammad,” the detainee said in the video released by the FSB.

The comments made by Sharma and Jindal about Prophet Muhammad triggered strong reactions from international community, particularly from the West Asian nations, which conveyed to the Government of India their displeasure over the remarks, many of them by summoning New Delhi’s envoys in their respective capitals. The remarks also elicited condemnations within India.

The BJP suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal.

New Delhi over the past few months drew flak from the US and the other western nations, not only for refusing to join them in strongly condemning Russia for its aggression against Ukraine, but also for continuing trade with the nation, circumventing sanctions imposed on it. India also increased oil and coal imports from Russia.