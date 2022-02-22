Russia-Ukraine dispute should be resolved through talks

Russia-Ukraine dispute should be resolved through talks: Rajnath

At a UN Security Council meeting following the Russian decision, India voiced concern over the escalating tension

PTI, Ballia ,
  • Feb 22 2022, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 16:22 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: IANS Photo

Stressing that India stands for peace, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the Russia-Ukraine dispute should be resolved through talks.

On the sidelines of an election meeting at Banshi Bazar here, Singh said "As per information received, the US president has said that they are ready to hold talks with the Russian president."

"The US president has taken some initiative on his behalf. India wants peace to be established in any way. We are sure that when talks take place, some way or the other will come out," Singh said.

When asked about India's stance, he said, "We want peace. We have always been in favour of world peace."

India has called for restraint on all sides as tensions between Russia and NATO escalated further after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised the independence of two states of Ukraine.

Earlier, Russia had amassed it troops near the Ukraine border and has been demanding that NATO never admit Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations as members and the military alliance roll back troop deployments in former Soviet bloc nations.

At a UN Security Council meeting following the Russian decision, India voiced concern over the escalating tension along the Russia-Ukraine border and called for de-escalation of the situation and resolution of the crisis through diplomatic dialogue. 

Rajnath Singh
Ukraine
Russia
India News
World news
NATO

