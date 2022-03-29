Russia-Ukraine war impacted all economies, India still attractive: FM

War has hit all economies, India still attractive: FM

FDI inflow in 2020-21 was $81.72 billion compared to $74.9 billion in the preceding financial year

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 29 2022, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2022, 22:41 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

A full-blown war between Russia and Ukraine impacted almost all economies in the world but a fast recovery in the Indian economy will lead to sustained economic growth, going forward, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Tuesday in the Rajya Sabha.

"Supply and value chains are all broken, newer markets are emerging, at the same time old markets are caught up in a situation where nothing is normal," she said replying to finance and appropriation bills in the House.

"India's sharp economic recovery on 2021-22 and Budget measures have prompted global rating agencies to forecast a real GDP growth above 8% in 2022-23. This will sustain the growth momentum in the economy," she said.

The minister said despite the pandemic taking a toll on the economy, India did not resort to any new taxes in the last two years.

Also, India continued to remain among the top five foreign direct investment recipient countries in the world, she said quoting a UNCTAD report.

FDI inflow in 2020-21 was $81.72 billion compared to $74.9 billion in the preceding financial year.

To members query on decreasing share of states on devolution of taxes, she said Rs 8.35 lakh crore has been devolved to states from central taxes in the current financial year. This was higher than the revised estimate of Rs 7.45 lakh crore for 2021-22.

