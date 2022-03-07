Russia-Ukraine war: Modi to speak to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vladimir Putin today

Ukraine crisis: Modi to speak to Zelenskyy, Putin today

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, New Delhi,
  • Mar 07 2022, 09:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 11:33 ist
Modi's expected talk with Zelenskyy comes amid India's all out efforts to evacuate its nationals. Credit: DH Creative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, official sources said.

Modi's expected talk with Zelenskyy comes amid India's all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from the country facing an attack from Russia.

Read | Ukraine official says assault halts evacuations for 2nd time

This is the second time Modi will speak to Zelenskyy since the war began.

The prime minister had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin after he launched an attack on Ukraine. 

(With inputs from PTI)

