Russia-Ukraine war: Modi to speak to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vladimir Putin today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, official sources said.

Modi's expected talk with Zelenskyy comes amid India's all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from the country facing an attack from Russia.

This is the second time Modi will speak to Zelenskyy since the war began.

The prime minister had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin after he launched an attack on Ukraine.

(With inputs from PTI)

