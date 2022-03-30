Russian FM Lavrov to visit India from Mar 31-Apr 1

Russian foreign minister Lavrov to visit India from March 31-April 1

Lavrov is expected to travel to India after completing a two-day visit to China

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 30 2022, 17:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 17:07 ist
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Credit: AFP Photo

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to India from March 31 to April 1, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.

It would be the highest-level visit from Russia to India after Moscow launched its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24.

Lavrov is expected to travel to India after completing a two-day visit to China.

"Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 31 March-1 April 2022," the MEA said in a one-line statement.

The Russian foreign minister arrived in China on Wednesday.

Lavrov's visit to India coincides with that of US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Truss will visit India on Thursday while Singh is visiting India from March 30-31.

German Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Jens Plotner is visiting India on Wednesday. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
Russia
Sergey Lavrov
foreign ministry

Related videos

What's Brewing

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Mushrooming of illegal godowns a cause of concern

Mushrooming of illegal godowns a cause of concern

 