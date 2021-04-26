'Ready to ship 10 lakh packs of Remdesivir to India'

Russia's Pharmasyntez ready to ship 10 lakh packs of Remdesivir to India

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Apr 26 2021, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 19:32 ist
Vials of Remdesivir. Credit: AFP File Photo

Russian pharmaceutical firm Pharmasyntez said on Monday it was ready to ship up to 10 lakh packs of Remdesivir — a drug used in Covid-19 treatment — to India by the end of May, once it receives approval from the Russian government.

Read | India seeks remdesivir, oxygen from EU, aid expected soon

In comments to Reuters, the Russian drugmaker said it was waiting for a legal basis on which it could send the shipment of the generic version it produces of the US Covid-19 drug Remdesivir, used to treat US President Donald Trump.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Russia
India
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Remdesivir

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

Failed ESL hangs over Champions League semi-final

Failed ESL hangs over Champions League semi-final

Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories

Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

 