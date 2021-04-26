Russia's Pharmasyntez ready to ship 10 lakh packs of Remdesivir to India

Russian pharmaceutical firm Pharmasyntez said on Monday it was ready to ship up to 10 lakh packs of Remdesivir — a drug used in Covid-19 treatment — to India by the end of May, once it receives approval from the Russian government.

In comments to Reuters, the Russian drugmaker said it was waiting for a legal basis on which it could send the shipment of the generic version it produces of the US Covid-19 drug Remdesivir, used to treat US President Donald Trump.