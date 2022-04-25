'Rusted ball' triggers bomb scare in RK Puram locality

Bomb disposal protocols were initiated by the Delhi Police on Monday after it was informed about a "grenade-like" object being spotted in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram, officials said.
A senior police official said they initially suspected it to be a "grenade", but during the preliminary inquiry it was found to be a "rusted ball".
The officer said senior police officials and a bomb disposal squad have been called to the spot.
"During the initial inquiry, we found out that the object was a rusted ball. However, we are conducting our regular drill and taking all precautions," the officer said.
