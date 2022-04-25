'Rusted ball' triggers bomb scare in RK Puram locality

'Rusted ball' triggers bomb scare in RK Puram locality

A senior police official said they initially suspected it to be a "grenade", but during the preliminary inquiry it was found to be a 'rusted ball'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 25 2022, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 20:47 ist

Bomb disposal protocols were initiated by the Delhi Police on Monday after it was informed about a "grenade-like" object being spotted in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram, officials said.

A senior police official said they initially suspected it to be a "grenade", but during the preliminary inquiry it was found to be a "rusted ball".

The officer said senior police officials and a bomb disposal squad have been called to the spot.

"During the initial inquiry, we found out that the object was a rusted ball. However, we are conducting our regular drill and taking all precautions," the officer said. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
New Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | World's top 10 richest women in 2022

In Pics | World's top 10 richest women in 2022

World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119

World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119

Six tips for post-pandemic parenting

Six tips for post-pandemic parenting

I was touched inappropriately at a young age: Kangana

I was touched inappropriately at a young age: Kangana

In Pics | 10 most active volcanoes around the world

In Pics | 10 most active volcanoes around the world

Colonialism and its climate change link

Colonialism and its climate change link

Civilians in Mariupol steelworks beg for aid

Civilians in Mariupol steelworks beg for aid

 