Rytu Bharosa to be implemented from Oct: Jagan

Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has announced that Rytu Bharosa scheme would be implemented by October this year.

He said the scheme would be applicable to tenant farmers too. Under the scheme, each family of a farmer will get Rs 12,500 for raising crops. The state will be incurring an expenditure of Rs 13,125 crore for the implementation of the scheme.

The decision in this regard was taken at a review meeting of the agricultural sector at the chief minister’s camp office here at Tadepalli.

Jaganmohan during his Assembly election campaign had promised to implement the Rytu Bharosa scheme from May next year. However, the chief minister decided to implement the scheme from this year itself.

He said Rs 3,000 crore would be allotted in the next budget to stabilise the market prices of agricultural produce.

He said the state government will take the responsibility of paying a premium for the crop insurance. He said stringent action should be taken against those who are supplying spurious seeds to save the farmers. He further declared that an agricultural mission would be introduced to provide a minimum support price for farmers' produce.

The chief minister said one rig would be sanctioned for each constituency to dig borewells free of cost. He directed officials to press into service 200 rigs immediately.