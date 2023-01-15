S Jaishankar expresses grief over air crash in Nepal

S Jaishankar expresses grief over air crash in Nepal

'Deeply grieved on hearing about the air crash in Pokhara, Nepal. Our thoughts are with the affected families,' Jaishankar said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 15 2023, 17:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 17:33 ist
Five Indians were among the 10 foreign nationals onboard the plane, the Indian Embassy said in a tweet. Their fate is not immediately known. Credit: AFP Photo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief over an air crash in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday and said "our thoughts are with the affected families".

A Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara on Sunday, killing at least 32 people.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft had taken off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am.

Also Read l Death toll in Nepal plane crash rises to 67; 5 Indians among 72 on board

Pokhara is a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation.

"Deeply grieved on hearing about the air crash in Pokhara, Nepal. Our thoughts are with the affected families," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Five Indians were among the 10 foreign nationals onboard the plane, the Indian Embassy said in a tweet. Their fate is not immediately known.

