S Jaishankar expresses grief over air crash in Nepal

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief over an air crash in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday and said "our thoughts are with the affected families".
A Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara on Sunday, killing at least 32 people.
According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft had taken off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am.
Pokhara is a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation.
"Deeply grieved on hearing about the air crash in Pokhara, Nepal. Our thoughts are with the affected families," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
Deeply grieved on hearing about the air crash in Pokhara, Nepal. Our thoughts are with the affected families. https://t.co/ebXxx4rCbo
— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 15, 2023
Five Indians were among the 10 foreign nationals onboard the plane, the Indian Embassy said in a tweet. Their fate is not immediately known.
