EAM holds conference with Indian envoys in central Asia

S Jaishankar holds video-conference with Indian envoys in central Asia

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 01 2020, 23:06 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 23:06 ist

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a video- conference with Indian envoys in central Asia and discussed preparation for India-Central Asia foreign ministers' meet.

"Regional reviews continue. A productive session with Ambassadors of #CentralAsia. Important that our activities are not constrained by #coronavirus. Preparing for the India-Central Asia Foreign Ministers Meeting," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"Looking forward to your follow up of the issues discussed. @amb_tashkent @IndEmbDushanbe @indembastana @IndiaInKyrgyz," he said in another tweet.

He also held separate telephonic conversations with his counterparts from Mexico and Saint Lucia and discussed the coronavirus situation.

"An insightful conversation with FM @m_ebrard of #Mexico on the #coronavirus response. Also discussed the importance of economic recovery. Looking forward to remaining in touch," he tweeted.

"Discussed with FM Sarah Flood-Beaubrun of #StLucia our engagement with the #CARICOM. India will be a reliable partner on medicines. Agreed that in the post #corona situation, we need to focus on recovery challenges. CARICOM has an important place in India's foreign policy," he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
S Jaishankar
Central Asia
Mexico
video conference

What's Brewing

'Ready to contribute in bringing back stranded Indians'

'Ready to contribute in bringing back stranded Indians'

Here's why Railway maintains secrecy on special trains

Here's why Railway maintains secrecy on special trains

RBI Governor to hold meeting with bank chiefs

RBI Governor to hold meeting with bank chiefs

Reliance Jio to bring Zoom-alternative JioMeet app soon

Reliance Jio to bring Zoom-alternative JioMeet app soon

 