S Jaishankar speaks to Blinken as US warns on Russian exports

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to his United States counterpart Anthony Blinken and discussed the situation in Ukraine – just hours after the White House endorsed President Joe Biden's Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh's warning to India against any bid to raise its import from sanctions-hit Russia.

“Spoke to @SecBlinken ahead of our 2+2 consultations. Discussed bilateral issues and latest developments pertaining to Ukraine,” Jaishankar posted on Twitter after his talks with Blinken over phone. The External Affairs minister had last spoken to the US Secretary of State on March 31 – just a day before hosting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New Delhi.

Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are likely to visit Washington D.C. next week for the 2+2 ministerial meeting with Blinken and the US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin.

Daleep Singh, the US President's Deputy National Security Advisor on International Economics, had stated in New Delhi last week that the nations trying to circumvent the restrictions the US imposed on transactions with banks in Russia would face “consequences”. He also said that the US would not like to see rapid acceleration of India's imports from Russia, be it energy or any other commodities.

“What — what Daleep did make clear to his counterparts during this visit was that we don’t believe it’s in India’s interest to accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy and other commodities,” Biden's spokesperson, Jen Psaki, told journalists at the White House in Washington D.C.

Daleep Singh also said that the US would not like to see mechanisms designed to prop up the rouble or to undermine the dollar-based financial system or to circumvent the financial sanctions it imposed on Russia in response to its aggression against Ukraine. His comment came even as India and Russia were working on expanding an alternative payment mechanism for bilateral trade in local currencies.

