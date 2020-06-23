S Jaishankar stresses on need to respect international law in presence of Chinese Foreign Minister at RIC meet

Amid continuing military stand-off along the disputed boundary between the two nations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday took a subtle dig at the communist country, stressing on respect for international law.

Jaishankar on Tuesday joined his Russian and Chinese counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi in a trilateral video-conference. The RIC video-conference was the first multilateral event where both Jaishankar and Wang participated after the June 15 clash between Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on the Line of Actual Control – the disputed boundary between the two nations - at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Follow live updates on the India-China borrder tensions here

“This Special Meeting reiterates our belief in the time-tested principles of international relations. But the challenge today is not just one of concepts and norms, but equally of their practice,” Jaishankar said in his opening remarks. “The leading voices of the world must be exemplars in every way. Respecting international law, recognizing the legitimate interests of partners, supporting multilateralism and promoting common good are the only way of building a durable world order,” he said, sending out a tacit message to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Indian Army lost 20 of its soldiers in the clash. The Chinese PLA too suffered casualties, but the government of the Communist country did not officially confirm the number.

Jaishankar spoke to Wang on June 17 and conveyed to him that the “premeditated” attack by the Chinese PLA soldiers on the Indian Army personnel at Galwan Valley would have “a serious impact” on the relations between the two nations.

The RIC Foreign Ministers held the trilateral meeting on Tuesday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the conclusion of the Second World War, as well as the foundation of the United Nations. “The victory over Nazism and Fascism was achieved through sacrifices across many theatres by many countries. India made a significant contribution, with 2.3 million of its citizens under arms and 14 million more participating in war production,” Jaishankar said. He said that Indian blood had been shed at the battlefields of the world, from Tobruk, El Alamein and Montecassino, to Singapore, Kohima and Borneo. “We helped keep key supply lines open to both your countries, one through the Persian corridor and the other over the Himalayan hump.”

“If Indian personnel were conferred the Order of the Red Star, the medical mission led by Dr. D S Kotnis was a legend in China,” he said. “So tomorrow, when our military contingent marches through the Red Square (in Moscow), it would be an affirmation of the difference that we made.”

A contingent of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force will participate in a commemorative parade in the red Square in Moscow on Wednesday.

“When the victors met to fashion the ensuing global order, the political circumstances of that era did not give India due recognition. This historical injustice has stood uncorrected for the last 75 years, even as the world has changed,” said the External Affairs Minister. “Therefore, on this momentous occasion, it is important for the world to realize both the contribution that India made and the need to rectify the past.”