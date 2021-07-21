Pilot seeks independent probe into Pegasus snooping

Sachin Pilot demands independent probe into Pegasus snooping charges

Pilot said that there is resentment among people and any attempt to undermine democracy will not be tolerated

  • Jul 21 2021, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 21:55 ist
He said the Congress will hold demonstrations across the country, including in Jaipur, on the issue. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday demanded an independent probe into the charges of snooping on politicians, journalists and others using Pegasus spyware.

"This is a very serious issue and an independent inquiry is necessary to get to the bottom of it. The probe should be conducted by a joint parliamentary committee or under the supervision of the Supreme Court because impartiality cannot be expected from the government of India,” he said.

He said that privacy has been breached, so the government of India has no reason for not initiating an independent inquiry into the matter.

Read more: Editors Guild demands SC-monitored probe into Pegasus phone tapping allegations

“It is the responsibility of the government to order an independent inquiry in the matter. The government of India is under question and there is no reason for not initiating an inquiry,” the Congress leader said.

Pilot said that there is resentment among people and any attempt to undermine democracy will not be tolerated.

He said the Congress will hold demonstrations across the country, including in Jaipur, on the issue.

An international media consortium reported on Sunday that over 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders besides scores of business persons and activists in India could have been targeted for hacking through the spyware.

The government on Monday categorically rejected in Lok Sabha allegations of snooping on politicians, journalists and others using Pegasus software, asserting that illegal surveillance was not possible with checks and balances in the country's laws, and alleged that attempts were being made to malign Indian democracy. 

