Sacrifice of CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack will not go in vain; will ensure answers: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the sacrifice of CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack will not go in vain and asserted that "we will ensure answers are given".
On February 14, 2019, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group had attacked a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 personnel of the force.
"We can never forget the martyrs of Pulwama. Their sacrifice and that of their families will not go in vain -- we will ensure answers are given. Jai Hind," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.
Days after the Pulwama attack, Indian warplanes struck the biggest terrorist training camp of JeM deep inside Pakistan's Balakot in retaliation to the dastardly terror attack.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
90-yr-old Bihar man lives with wife's urn for 32 years
Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees
Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love
Hot celeb-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day
India places its 'eye in the sky' satellite into orbit
8 Bollywood movies to watch on Valentine's Day 2022
Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction