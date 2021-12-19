Sacrilege case: Punjab government forms SIT; to submit report within 2 days

Punjab has constituted a Special Investigation Team under DCP Law & Order to probe the 'sacrilege incident' at the Golden Temple in Amritsar after a man was beaten to death after he jumped the golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum, picked a sword and reached near a Sikh priest who was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib.

Terming the incident at Sri Darbar Sahib most unfortunate, Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday said that the SIT would present its investigation report within two days

The incident drew sharp reactions from political leaders, with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi ordering a probe into it.

More to follow...

