SIT to probe Punjab 'sacrilege case', report in 2 days

Sacrilege case: Punjab government forms SIT; to submit report within 2 days

The SIT would present its investigation report within two days

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 19 2021, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 15:30 ist
Policemen stand guard outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar a day after a man was beaten to death for allegedly trying to commit an act of sacrilege at the holiest shrine of the Sikh faith. Credit: AFP Photo

Punjab has constituted a Special Investigation Team under DCP Law & Order to probe the 'sacrilege incident' at the Golden Temple in Amritsar after a man was beaten to death after he jumped the golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum, picked a sword and reached near a Sikh priest who was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib.

Terming the incident at Sri Darbar Sahib most unfortunate, Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday said that the SIT would present its investigation report within two days

The incident drew sharp reactions from political leaders, with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi ordering a probe into it.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Punjab
Golden Temple
SIT

Related videos

What's Brewing

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

 