SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal admitted to hospital

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal admitted to Mohali hospital

Badal is under close observation of doctors

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Apr 21 2023, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 17:11 ist
Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. Credit: AFP Photo

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has been admitted to a private hospital in Mohali following complaints of breathing difficulties.

Hospital sources said Badal, 95, is under close observation of doctors.

"Concerned to know that the veteran leader Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji is unwell and admitted to hospital. Had a telephone discussion about his health with Shri Sukhbir Singh Badal Ji. I pray to God for his speedy recovery," Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

Badal was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

In June last year, Badal, a five-time Punjab chief minister, was hospitalised following a complaint of gastritis and bronchial asthma.

In February 2022, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health check-up during which he had undergone cardiac and pulmonary check-ups too.

In January 2022, he was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana after testing positive for Covid-19.

The SAD patriarch had been advised by doctors to opt for regular precautionary check-ups, especially after contracting Covid-19.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Shiromani Akali Dal
Parkash Singh Badal
SAD
Punjab
Mohali

Related videos

What's Brewing

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics

K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics

A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs

A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs

Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side

Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side

Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day

Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

The future of social media is a lot less social

The future of social media is a lot less social

 