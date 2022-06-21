SAD patriarch Badal discharged from hospital

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal discharged from hospital

The 94-year-old leader and five-time chief minister of Punjab was admitted to the hospital on June 11 after he complained of gastritis and bronchial asthma

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jun 21 2022, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 15:41 ist
Parkash Singh Badal. Credit: AFP Photo

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali recently due to gastritis, was discharged on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Fortis hospital in Mohali said: "Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal has recovered fully and is being discharged in satisfactory condition from the hospital on Tuesday. He is in great health and spirits."

The 94-year-old leader and five-time chief minister of Punjab was admitted to the hospital on June 11 after he complained of gastritis and bronchial asthma.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was among those who visited the hospital and enquired about the veteran leader's health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also wished Badal a speedy recovery.

"Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji," Modi had said in a tweet.

On June 6, Badal was admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here after he complained of gastric-related problems. He was discharged the next day.

In February, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health check-up during which he had undergone cardiac and pulmonary check-ups too.

The SAD patriarch was advised by doctors to opt for bi-weekly or tri-weekly precautionary check-ups, especially after contracting Covid-19 earlier this year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shiromani Akali Dal
Parkash Singh Badal
India News

What's Brewing

Gear up for the ‘planetary parade’ from June 22 to 26

Gear up for the ‘planetary parade’ from June 22 to 26

You don't have to be an artist to be creative!

You don't have to be an artist to be creative!

Healing the mind and body with a yogic lifestyle

Healing the mind and body with a yogic lifestyle

Bird hits, trees cause for concern at Patna airport

Bird hits, trees cause for concern at Patna airport

No nukes? Ukraine-Russian war to shape world's arsenal

No nukes? Ukraine-Russian war to shape world's arsenal

 