Saddening to see attack on doctors, says CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Thursday expressed his unhappiness over incidents of brutal attacks on doctors on duty while highlighting the lack of infrastructure for medical professionals.

"It is saddening that our doctors are being brutally attacked while on duty. Why is it that the medical professionals are at the receiving end for someone else’s failure," he asked while delivering his speech on Doctors day in a programme on 'Defeat Diabetes Launch Campaign'.

According to ‘The Lancet’, “nearly 75% doctors in India have faced either verbal or physical violence during their lifetime.” As many as 23 States and two Union Territories passed their own legislation with provisions of punishment against those committing violence against healthcare professionals or workers and caused damage to property of its establishment.

In his speech, the CJI stressed that issues such as an insufficient number of medical professionals, infrastructure, medicines, outdated technologies, and government not giving priority to the medical sector were matters of immediate concern.

Justice Ramana said it is saddening to see good and qualified doctor cannot start a decent hospital of his own and survive. Even after 8 to 9 years of rigorous learning, doctors struggle to get decent salaries, he said.

"Why is it that the profiteering by corporates and investors is being blamed on doctors," he asked, adding the medical bodies and concerned agencies in the government have to put their heads together to address these concerns.

He offered his prayers for families of 798 doctors and other healthcare workers who have lost their lives during the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CJI said a comprehensive policy framework needs to be put in place including an awareness campaign for the ‘diabetes eradication programme’.

