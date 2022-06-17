Hyderabad: Sadhguru launches Green India Challenge 5.0

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev launches Green India Challenge 5.0 in Hyderabad

He warned the indiscriminate use of chemicals will destroy the Earth life and it will be a big threat to the future generations

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jun 17 2022, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2022, 14:11 ist
Jaggi Vasudev. Credit: DH Photo

Spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev has said the 'Telangana Ku Harita Haram' and Green India Challenge stood as role models in the country and asserted all other states should accept the challenge.

Vasudev who launched the Green India Challenge 5.0 on Thursday said he was on a world tour and he is overwhelmed by seeing lush green cover while entering Telangana. He warned the indiscriminate use of chemicals will destroy the Earth life and it will be a big threat to the future generations.

Read | Sadhguru to conclude #SaveSoil campaign in Mysuru

As part of Save Soil movement, Vasudev started his journey to Bengaluru from Hyderabad on Thursday. On his way, the spiritual guru planted saplings at Golluru forest areas at Shamshabad and launched the Green India Challenge- 5.0.

Telangana Ministers - A Indrakaran Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Satyawati Rathod, Green India Challenge founder J Santosh Kumar and several MPs and several others were present on the occasion.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jaggi Vasudev
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev
India News

What's Brewing

Climate change: Catching up with lost time

Climate change: Catching up with lost time

DH Toon | Release facts about 'acche din' myth!

DH Toon | Release facts about 'acche din' myth!

Scientists find polar bears in sea-ice free region

Scientists find polar bears in sea-ice free region

Electors to use special pen for Presidential polls

Electors to use special pen for Presidential polls

How Praveen Nath became a trans bodybuilder

How Praveen Nath became a trans bodybuilder

 