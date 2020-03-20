Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Yoga Centre shut over COVID-19 scare

Joining hands with the centre to contain the further spread of COVID-19, Coimbatore-based Isha Yoga Centre promoted by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has closed Dhyanalinga, Adiyogi premises for visitors with immediate effect, until further notice. The Adiyogi and Dhyanalinga were major attractions for the tourists especially during the summer season drawing thousands of people.

As a precautionary measure and help contain the spread of COVID-19 outbreak, the Isha Foundation has announced the closure of these attractions on its premises.

Earlier this week, the foundation had suspended all its programmes worldwide in the wake of COVID-19. Spiritual leader Sadhguru Vasudev has called off his engagements in Mumbai and Africa that were scheduled for the end of March and beginning of April.