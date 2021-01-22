Sadiq Jamal encounter: CBI opposes discharge plea of accused ex-policeman

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday opposed the discharge application of Gujarat's former Deputy Superintendent of Police Tarun Barot, controversially known as "encounter specialist," in the 2003 Sadiq Jamal Mehtar encounter case. The CBI has said that there is enough evidence against the ex-policeman to make him stand the trial.

Barot is accused of taking illegal custody of 19-year-old Sadiq, a resident of Bhavnagar, from Mumbai police days before he was murdered by the accused policemen in a staged encounter in Ahmedabad.

Barot is also a key accused in Ishrat Jahan encounter case. Earlier in December, he filed an application before the special CBI court seeking to be discharged from the trial claiming that there was not enough evidence against him.

In response to his application, the CBI filed an affidavit on Friday stating, "There is sufficient evidence available on record against accused persons and there is a strong prima facie case against the accused persons including the applicant accused of offences punishable u/s (under section) 120-B, r/w (read with) 302 of IPC and other offences. Even otherwise the trial court would examine only prima facie case for the purpose of framing of charges." This case is awaiting framing of charges since 2012 when the CBI filed the first charge sheet against eight Gujarat policemen.

"Documents/records produced by the prosecution in the final report doesn't give two views, rather it gives only one view that the deceased Sadik Jamal was apprehended at Mumbai on December 19, 2002, present applicant accused left for Mumbai on January 2, 2003, and reached Mumbai on January 3, 2003, custody of Sadik was handed over by Mumbai police to Gujarat on January 3, 2003, for investigation at Ahmedabad & Bhavnagar and he was subsequently killed in a fake encounter in the intervening night on January 13, 2003," the affidavit stated.

The CBI probe has established that Barot traveled to Mumbai in his official vehicle and got custody of Sadiq from CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit), Andheri, a unit of Mumbai police, to Barot on January 2, 2003. Before handing over Sadiq to Gujarat police, CBI probe claims, he had been apprehended in a "stage-managed joint operation of SIB (Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau), Mumbai and CIU, Andheri, on December 19, 2002, from a place near Arsa hotel."

Barely ten days after his custody to Gujarat police, he has killed in the fake encounter by a team of eight policemen in the outskirts Ahmedabad while claiming that he was "Lashkar-e-Taiba operative" who wanted to kill the then chief minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders to avenge 2002 post-Godhra riots. The CBI is yet to submit its findings on the roles of senior police officers and officers of the intelligence bureau in this case.

CBI has cited all documents related to Barot's travel to Mumbai that included petrol bill and statement of witnesses who traveled with him. Besides Barot, another policeman Chhatrasinh Chudasama has also sought discharge against which the CBI has filed another affidavit opposing the plea. Out of eight accused policemen, one has died, two have been recently discharged. The eight accused are in the rank of constables to deputy superintendent of police.