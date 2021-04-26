Is it safe for women to take Covid shot during period?

Safe for women to take Covid-19 vaccine during period, no reason to postpone, says Centre's health expert

Social media was abuzz with rumours saying that women should not get vaccinated during the menstrual cycle

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS,
  • Apr 26 2021, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 22:18 ist
A woman reacts as she receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during the start of a four-day "Vaccination Festival" in Mumbai, India, April 11, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Centre's top health advisor on Monday said it was perfectly safe for women to take Covid-19 vaccines during their menstrual cycle.

"Yes, the vaccine can be taken during menstrual periods. This is no reason to postpone vaccination," Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog, told reporters here.

Social media was abuzz with rumours saying that women should not get vaccinated during the menstrual cycle.

Read: Centre asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to lower prices of Covid-19 vaccines

Beginning May 1, the Centre has opened Covid-19 vaccination for all above the age of 18 and asked state governments and private hospitals to carry out the task.

India has administered 14.19 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the first 100 days of the vaccination drive that began on January 16.

On the 100th day of the vaccination drive on Sunday, 9,95,288 vaccine doses were administered. A total of 6,85,944 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 11,984 sessions for the first dose and 3,09,344 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
NITI Aayog
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

Is it safe for women to take Covid shot during period?

Is it safe for women to take Covid shot during period?

 