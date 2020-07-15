'Safety of women, children topmost priority of govt'

Safety of women, children topmost priority of Narendra Modi government: Amit Shah

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 15 2020, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 21:07 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the safety of women and children is the topmost priority of the Narendra Modi government.

The home minister's comments came in the wake of the government launching a portal a few months ago for registering cybercrime complaints online.

"The safety and security of women and children is the topmost priority of Modi government. There is also a special provision on cybercrime.gov.in to report cyber crimes against women and children. You can visit the portal to report any such incident," he tweeted.

This portal is an initiative of the central government to facilitate victims and complainants to report cybercrime complaints online.

This portal caters to complaints pertaining to cybercrimes only with special focus on cyber crimes against women and children. The complaints reported on this portal are dealt with by law enforcement agencies and police based on the information available in the complaints.

It is imperative to provide correct and accurate details while filing a complaint, for prompt action, an official said.

