Sahara's Subrata Roy tests positive for Covid-19

Roy has appealed to everyone that the priority should be to 'stay safe and take care of people around us'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 09 2021, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 16:49 ist
Subrata Roy. Credit: Bloomberg Photo

Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy Sahara has tested positive for coronavirus.

Amidst the rising number of Covid-19 cases, Roy has appealed to everyone that the priority should be to "stay safe and take care of people around us", according to a release.

As per the release, Roy, who is the Managing Worker and Chairman of Sahara India Pariwar, has tested positive for coronavirus.

On Friday, India reported a record single-day spike of 1,31,968 new Covid-19 cases, pushing its infection tally to 1,30,60,542. The death toll increased to 1,67,642 with 780 more fatalities in a day, the highest since October 18, latest data from the Union health ministry showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 30th day in a row, the number of active Covid-19 cases increased to 9,79,608, which is 7.5 per cent of the total infections, as per the data updated at 8 am.

Subrata Roy
Coronavirus
COVID-19

