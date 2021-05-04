SAIL doubles oxygen output to 1,100 MT per day

Public sector steel major Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has more than doubled its capacity to produce Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in the country to 1,100 metric tonnes per day.

The daily delivery of LMO from its integrated steel plants situated at Bhilai (Chhattisgarh), Rourkela (Odisha), Bokaro (Jharkhand), Durgapur, and Burnpur (West Bengal) has been increased from a level of about 500 Metric Tonnes (MT) in the second week of April to more than 1,100 MT per day currently, the company said in a statement.

The company has so far supplied around 50,000 MT of LMO. In the month of April 2021. SAIL has delivered more than 17,500 MT LMO to 15 states across the country including the states in which the plants are located.

So far, 14 nos. of “Oxygen Express” carrying more than 950 MT LMO have been loaded for various parts of the county from SAIL plants at Bokaro, Rourkela, and Durgapur.

In addition to the supply of LMO, SAIL is also planning to set up additional 2,500 hospital beds outside its current medical facilities. They will be equipped with a gaseous oxygen supply through a dedicated gas pipeline from the plants. These beds will use gaseous oxygen directly as an additional source of oxygen as the demand for Liquid Medical Oxygen is currently high, the company said.